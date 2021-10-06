Balconies deemed ‘unsafe’ at London, Ont. high-rise where toddler fatally fell

Send this page to someone via email

Days after a little girl fell from a balcony and died, residents of 400 Lyle St. in London, Ont., have been asked to stop using their balconies after officials deemed them “unsafe.”

Saturday afternoon, London police said a child suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A GoFundMe for Inayah, who was just shy of two years old, describes the little girl as “an angel loved by everyone.”

A spokesperson with the City of London told Global News that city building officials inspected the building at the request of the London Police Service.

“The inspection identified balcony guardrails with openings greater than 100 millimetres. As a result, an ‘Unsafe Building — Order to Make Safe’ has been issued,” Andrew Sercombe said.

“As part of the order, residents at this address are being asked not to use their balconies until the building owner can confirm that appropriate steps have been taken to alleviate the unsafe condition.”

Sercombe added that the city understands “this is a difficult time for the residents in this building” and for the loved ones of Inayah.

“Our thoughts are with them.”

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer addressed the tragic loss in Old East Village.

“I want to say to the family that your community is mourning with you. Your child (was) taken far too soon,” Helmer said.

“I want to say to the first responders, the paramedics who tried to save the child’s life, the police who responded and are now investigating, along with the coroner, the circumstances of the death: thank you so much for your service. It’s difficult work that you do and never more difficult than in a situation like this.”

Global News has reached out to Medallion Corp., which owns 400 Lyle St., and is awaiting comment.

The London Police Service investigation into the death is ongoing.