Fundraiser launched for family of London, Ont. toddler who died after falling from balcony

In the wake of the tragic death of a little girl who fell from the balcony of her family’s apartment building, a fundraiser has been set up to support her parents.

Just shy of two years old, Inayah is described as “an angel loved by everyone,” in a GoFundMe.

London Police say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a residence in the area of Lyle and King streets.

A young child was found with life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony, police say.

The child was later pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts in hospital.

View image in full screen GoFundMe set up for Inayah, a toddler who fell from her families apartment balcony in London Ont. on Oct. 2, 2021. Via GoFundMe

On Monday a GoFundMe was launched called “Our Little Star Inayah” to help with what organizers say will go toward re-accommodation, travel and other needs.

The organizer, Husain Netarwala, says the family is low income and “is going through a lot and have burdens that we can’t express.”

In the day since it was launched, the fundraiser has already surpassed its $15,000 goal, raising $16,032 as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The investigation by police is still ongoing.

With files from Kelly Wang