Chatham, Ont. man dies after falling from TV antenna in industrial accident

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a man has died after a fatal industrial accident.
Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an incident on Indian Creek Road West.
A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man reportedly fell from a television antenna.
Police say he sustained life-threatening injuries.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released.
The Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.
