Chatham, Ont. man dies after falling from TV antenna in industrial accident

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a man has died after a fatal industrial accident.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an incident on Indian Creek Road West.

A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man reportedly fell from a television antenna.

Police say he sustained life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

The Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.

