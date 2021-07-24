Menu

Canada

Chatham, Ont. man dies after falling from TV antenna in industrial accident

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 24, 2021 1:02 pm
Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an accident on Indian Creek Road West where a 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man reportedly fell from a television antenna. View image in full screen
Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an accident on Indian Creek Road West where a 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man reportedly fell from a television antenna. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a man has died after a fatal industrial accident.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an incident on Indian Creek Road West.

A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man reportedly fell from a television antenna.

Read more: Person in life-threatening condition after falling off roof in Brampton

Police say he sustained life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

The Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.

