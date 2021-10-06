Fire breaks out at home under construction in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a fire broke out at a home under construction in North York on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue at around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The structure of the home had collapsed and there were lots of debris, officials added.

There were reports that the fire could be seen from Highway 401, police said.

Fire officials said the third-alarm fire was under control by 3:30 a.m.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

FIRE: UPDATE

Old Colony Rd + Bayview Av

– police are on scene with @Toronto_Fire

ROAD CLOSURE: Bayview Av + Old Colony Rd in both directions, Fire hose lines are running across Bayview @TTCnotices#GO1916262

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 6, 2021