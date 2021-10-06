Fire breaks out at home under construction in North York

Toronto Police say a fire broke out at a home under construction in North York on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Old Colony Road near Bayview Avenue at around 10 p.m.
No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
Read more: Emergency crews conduct controlled explosion amid reports of suspicious packages in Toronto
The structure of the home had collapsed and there were lots of debris, officials added.
There were reports that the fire could be seen from Highway 401, police said.
Fire officials said the third-alarm fire was under control by 3:30 a.m.
A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the blaze.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments