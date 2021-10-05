Police watchdog investigates police-involved shooting in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called to Richmond following a police-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say officers arrived at the 7300-block of Turnill St. after 1 p.m. following reports of a man with a weapon.

2:16 Police watchdog commissioner says complaint about VPD officer was not properly handled Police watchdog commissioner says complaint about VPD officer was not properly handled – Jun 3, 2020

Officers located a man matching the description of the suspect and started to cordon off the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police officers began to engage with the individual and shots were fired by police,” RCMP said in a statement.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, which probes police-related incidents involving death or serious harm, has taken over the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact IIO BC investigators.