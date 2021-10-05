Menu

Canada

Police watchdog investigates police-involved shooting in Richmond, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 9:19 pm
richmond-police-involved-shooting View image in full screen
Yellow tape surrounds the scene of a police-involved shooting in Richmond, B.C. Global News

British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called to Richmond following a police-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say officers arrived at the 7300-block of Turnill St. after 1 p.m. following reports of a man with a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog commissioner says complaint about VPD officer was not properly handled' Police watchdog commissioner says complaint about VPD officer was not properly handled
Police watchdog commissioner says complaint about VPD officer was not properly handled – Jun 3, 2020

Officers located a man matching the description of the suspect and started to cordon off the area.

“Police officers began to engage with the individual and shots were fired by police,” RCMP said in a statement.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Police watchdog investigating man’s fatal fall from Coquitlam balcony during RCMP call

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, which probes police-related incidents involving death or serious harm, has taken over the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact IIO BC investigators.

