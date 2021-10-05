Hamilton police investigating reports of sexual assault at Waterdown District High

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have confirmed the sexual assault unit is investigating violence and harassment allegations at Waterdown District High School.

Investigators say the basis of the case surrounds alleged victims who have come forward.

Police say the suspect is not a person in a position of authority with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB)

In a letter to parents, the school’s acting superintendent, Gerry Smith, said the school “cannot comment” further due to the investigation.

“On behalf of HWDSB, I want you to know that we consider the safety and well-being of every student and staff member our top priority,” Smith said.

“We know that it is important to you, as parents, guardians and caregivers, to feel confident that children and youth are well cared for and protected while they are at school. We take this responsibility seriously, and so do our staff.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information or survivors to come forward and report incidents to police.

“We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice in when they report an incident, where and how,” police said in a statement.

Tips can be made anonymously online with Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.