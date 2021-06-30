Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 30 2021 6:23pm
02:27

Bill Cosby released from jail after sex assault conviction overturned

Bill Cosby has been released from jail after Pennsylvanian’s top court overturned his conviction on Wednesday. Erica Vella reports.

