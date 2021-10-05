Menu

Canada

Regina Fire Department focusing on smoke detector sounds for Fire Prevention Safety Week

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 6:35 pm
Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson says this year's Fire Prevention Safety Week theme is about knowing the sounds of fire safety. View image in full screen
Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson says this year's Fire Prevention Safety Week theme is about knowing the sounds of fire safety. File / Global News

Members of Regina Fire and Protective Services want residents to learn the sounds of fire safety.

On Monday, the fire department launched Fire Prevention Safety Week by encouraging citizens to educate themselves on the different sounds smoke detectors make, which is this year’s theme.

Layne Jackson, who serves as Regina‘s fire chief, said it could be the difference between a tragedy and a safe escape.

“We’re committed to a proactive approach to saving lives within the community and we do that through our important public education fire prevention programs,” Jackson explained.

Read more: Regina Fire Department announces autism alert initiative

He showed that when there is a chirp every 30 to 60 seconds from a detector, that indicates the battery needs to be changed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We recommend that your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are tested monthly,” he suggested. “There’s a test button on it. You just press it and it goes off.”

Jackson said they are asking all Regina residents to take part in a city-wide testing of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on Oct. 9.

The contest is active throughout the week. More information is available at the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'Smoke, carbon monoxide alarms mandatory in all Saskatchewan residential buildings' Smoke, carbon monoxide alarms mandatory in all Saskatchewan residential buildings
Smoke, carbon monoxide alarms mandatory in all Saskatchewan residential buildings – Sep 3, 2021
