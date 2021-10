Send this page to someone via email

Are you missing a prosthetic leg?

Winnipeg police say they have a leg in evidence that was turned in on Sept. 28 and are still trying to track down its owner.

Evidence Control is in possession of a prosthetic leg that was turned in on September 28, 2021. If you have any information concerning ownership, please call the Evidence Control Unit at 204-986-6280. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the evidence control unit at 204-986-6280.

0:30 Winnipeg police investigating missing box of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite Winnipeg police investigating missing box of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite – Sep 16, 2021