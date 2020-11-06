‘Your arm is gone’: Winnipeg mom searching for toddler’s stolen prosthetic limb

Send this page to someone via email

Two-year-old Davy Barchet has been asking about his arm for the last few days.

The prosthetic left limb that the Winnipeg toddler uses regularly was stolen from his mother’s car on Tuesday.

Lyra Barchet says she is thankful for her neighbours, who have been keeping an eye out for her son’s black and beige prosthetic.

And she’s hoping a $500 reward she has promised for anyone who finds it, or even for the thief, will get the arm back to Davy.

2:18 Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime – Jul 24, 2020

“I didn’t think much of it, except (on) Wednesday morning my car had been gone through,” the single mom said Friday with a shaky voice.

Story continues below advertisement

The prosthetic had been at the bottom of a red bag in the car.

“The person who did this took snacks, took my jacket, nothing really of value except for this arm.”

Davy, who was born without his lower left arm and with a congenital heart defect, has been wearing the prosthetic since he was just over one.

Barchet said the cheeky boy with the charming grin is oblivious to the theft but is curious about why everyone keeps talking about his arm.

“He’s more like, ‘Arm, arm.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, your arm is gone,'” she said.

“We’ll get it tomorrow?” Davy has asked her.

1:45 Retail Theft Rising in Manitoba Retail Theft Rising in Manitoba – Sep 22, 2020

A disheartened Barchet said she keeps telling him, “No.”

Story continues below advertisement

Then Davy goes about his day without a care in the world.

Barchet said she’s giving it a week until she undertakes getting a new arm, which comes with a price tag of $7,000 and weeks of waiting.

Read more: Winnipeg police encourage drivers to use theft prevention cards

“I think, ultimately, if I need to get it, it might be War Amps that helps cover the cost,” she said.

The whole ordeal has been quite stressful for the family, added Barchet, who works at a hospital while training to be a psychiatrist. She is in self-isolation now because of a sore throat and her dad is going through chemotherapy.

But Barchet said the support she has received from her community has been a bright light.

1:25 Winnipeg crime rate up 10% last year: WPS crime stat report Winnipeg crime rate up 10% last year: WPS crime stat report – Jul 24, 2020

“He’s just like a cutie,” Barchet said. “Davy’s kind of like the street mascot in some ways. A lot of people know who he is, even if not by name, by sight. He’s just a really sweet kid and he waves to everybody and says, ‘Hello.’

Story continues below advertisement

“So everybody’s kind of like, ‘Oh, I know who that is. I’m going to go look on my street or my backyard.'”

Read more: Winnipeg man hoping to find stolen motorcycle that helped him overcome addiction

Barchet said she has reported the stolen prosthetic to police.

“At the end of the day, I think I won’t remember this as the horrible time that I lost Davy’s arm,” Barchet said.

“This is going to be that not-so-great time that I lost Davy’s arm and everybody kind of stepped up to try to help, even if we don’t find it.”

1:25 Manitoba safe drop locations combating porch pirates, mailbox thieves Manitoba safe drop locations combating porch pirates, mailbox thieves – Dec 19, 2019