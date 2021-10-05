Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Free Wi-Fi rollout begins on Metro Vancouver buses and SkyTrain

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 4:19 pm
Free Wi-Fi is coming to six Metro Vancouver buses. View image in full screen
Free Wi-Fi is coming to six Metro Vancouver buses. TransLink

Free Wi-Fi is launching on some buses, SkyTrains, a station and a bus loop in Metro Vancouver as TransLink is launching its plan to bring wireless internet to the transit system.

The program will start with six RapidBuses and three SkyTrains, at Edmonds Station and at Carvolth Exchange in Langley.

TransLink says it expects to complete the rollout to the entire system in 2026.

Free Shaw Wi-Fi is already available onboard SeaBuses and in SeaBus terminals.

Click to play video: 'TransLink will bring free WiFi to Metro Vancouver transit' TransLink will bring free WiFi to Metro Vancouver transit
TransLink will bring free WiFi to Metro Vancouver transit – Dec 13, 2018

Read more: TransLink to offer free Wi-Fi to transit users starting in 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Free WiFi means that our customers can use their transit time for leisure, work, or better connecting with family and friends without spending their money on data fees,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a release.

Transit riders will be alerted to whether Wi-Fi will be available onboard and how to connect to the system.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLink tagFree WiFi tagFree wifi Translink tagTransLink wifi tagdoes skytrain have wifi tagdoes skytrin have free wifi tagdoes translink have wifi tagtranslink wifi buses tagtranslink wifi trains tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers