Free Wi-Fi rollout begins on Metro Vancouver buses and SkyTrain

Send this page to someone via email

Free Wi-Fi is launching on some buses, SkyTrains, a station and a bus loop in Metro Vancouver as TransLink is launching its plan to bring wireless internet to the transit system.

The program will start with six RapidBuses and three SkyTrains, at Edmonds Station and at Carvolth Exchange in Langley.

TransLink says it expects to complete the rollout to the entire system in 2026.

Free Shaw Wi-Fi is already available onboard SeaBuses and in SeaBus terminals.

1:49 TransLink will bring free WiFi to Metro Vancouver transit TransLink will bring free WiFi to Metro Vancouver transit – Dec 13, 2018

Story continues below advertisement

“Free WiFi means that our customers can use their transit time for leisure, work, or better connecting with family and friends without spending their money on data fees,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a release.

Transit riders will be alerted to whether Wi-Fi will be available onboard and how to connect to the system.