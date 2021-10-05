BC Parks announces cash for Sun-Oka Provincial Park near Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government has announced $21.5 million in funding to enhance several B.C. parks, including Sun-Oka provincial park near Penticton, B.C.

“BC Parks is investing $21.5 million during the next three years to expand and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation, including new campsites, trails and upgrades to facilities,” the government said in a statement issued on Oct 4.

The cash infusion for Sun-Oka will go towards reconstructing paved trails to improve accessibility.

The other parks on the list include Cypress, Garibaldi, Golden Ears, Stawamus Chief, Cultus Lake, Miracle Beach, Rathtrevor Beach, Babine Mountain and Lakelse Lake.

“We are taking strides to ensure our parks are inclusive and welcome for all,” said Kelly Greene, B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for the environment.

“As well as our plans for more campsites, improved trails and better accessibility, we are working in partnership with First Nations to reflect Indigenous history and culture in our provincial parks and deepen our understanding of connection to the land.”

BC Parks said a record 3.1 million campers stayed in provincial parks during the 2021 season, making the new investments possible.

More than 260,000 reservations were made on the Discover Camping website, marking the highest volume on record.

“This year has been another exceptionally busy season for BC Parks with more people than ever seeking the benefits to their health and well-being that nature and open spaces provide,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy.

“Caring for and expanding BC Parks is an investment in a healthy future. These new projects provide even more people with the opportunity to explore and experience British Columbia’s spectacular beauty and retain the vitally important connection to nature.”

BC Parks said it is investing an additional $5 million per year for land acquisitions.

The province regularly adds land to the parks and protected areas system through the acquisition of private land and partnerships with conservation groups, individual donors, the BC Parks Foundation and supporters, the government agency said.

