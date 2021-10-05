COVID-19: Manitoba reports 102 cases as new health orders take effect

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba added 102 new COVID-19 cases as new public health orders targeting those who are not fully vaccinated come into effect Tuesday.

The latest infections reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard bring Manitoba’s total active case count to 845.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported on the site remained at 1,213.

The new cases include 27 from the Winnipeg Health region, 24 from both the Southern and Prairie Mountain Health regions, 17 from the Northern region and 10 found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health data shows 57 of the new cases had not been fully vaccinated.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate rose one decimal point to 3.8 per cent on Tuesday.

There were 94 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning and 18 patients in ICU as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, a provincial site tracking variants of concern shows 322 of Manitoba’s active cases involve the more contagious variants.

Data on the site shows Manitoba currently has three active Alpha cases, 12 active Delta infections and 307 active variant infections which have yet to be specified.

Since the first variant case was discovered in Manitoba in February, the province has recorded 18,935 cases and 207 deaths have been linked to variants.

In all, Manitoba has reported 61,038 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

Manitoba reported 83 new cases of the virus Monday.

New health orders

Manitoba health officials tightened public health orders — especially for people who are not fully vaccinated — starting Tuesday morning.

The orders include a cap of 25 people at indoor public events that include unvaccinated guests, although there will be a one-week grace period for weddings and funerals.

Those who allow unvaccinated people on their property can now only have 10 guests outdoors, while indoor home gatherings with unvaccinated attendees are restricted to hosting one other household.

Indoor religious services, already capped at 50 per cent capacity, are now limited to 33 per cent if they allow unvaccinated people to attend.

In the southern health region, where vaccination rates are low, retail businesses are limited to half capacity.

Across the province, outdoor public gatherings are capped at 50 people, down from 500. There are exceptions for major sporting events and festivals.

The province already requires people to show proof of vaccination to attend a range of venues, including football stadiums, concert halls, museums and restaurants.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 81.2 have received two doses. According to the site, 1,239 vaccinations were scheduled on Tuesday.

–-With files from The Canadian Press

