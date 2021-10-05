Menu

Crime

13-year-old boy on bike struck by car in hit-and-run: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 12:53 pm
Guelph police say a 13-year-old was hit by a car. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 13-year-old was hit by a car. Global News / File

Guelph police say they are looking for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Gordon Street and Kortright Road, police said in a news release.

Read more: Driver facing impaired charge also suspected of peddling cocaine, Guelph police say

“The driver of the car left afterward without checking on the 13-year-old boy. He was not injured but his bicycle was damaged,” police said.

The car is described as a grey or black two-door sedan. The driver appears to be a white man in his 20s with a heavy build.

Police said witnesses might have made note of the car’s licence plate but the victim did not have that information.

An officer investigating the case can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7186.

