13-year-old boy on bike struck by car in hit-and-run: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are looking for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Gordon Street and Kortright Road, police said in a news release.

“The driver of the car left afterward without checking on the 13-year-old boy. He was not injured but his bicycle was damaged,” police said.

The car is described as a grey or black two-door sedan. The driver appears to be a white man in his 20s with a heavy build.

Police said witnesses might have made note of the car’s licence plate but the victim did not have that information.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer investigating the case can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7186.

0:52 14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County 14 arrested, $1.2M in cash and drugs seized during raids in Waterloo Region, Perth County – Sep 24, 2021