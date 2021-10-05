Edmonton police chief contract extended to 2026

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Commission has extended the contract of current Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee.

McFee’s current contract was set to expire in January 2024, but the commission negotiated a two-year and five-month extension.

His contract has now been extended to June 30, 2026.

“Chief McFee is an internationally-recognized innovator and executive leader in the field of policing, and had led the Edmonton Police Service through a strategic organizational review and restructuring of existing resources,” the commission said in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the commission was impressed with McFee’s “efforts in modernizations and driving change in policing.”

McFee was sworn in as Edmonton’s 23rd chief of police on Feb. 1, 2019. Before being with the EPS, McFee was chief of police in Prince Alberta, Sask. for nine years where he received high praise for his community-based approach to policing.