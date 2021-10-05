Menu

News

Edmonton police chief contract extended to 2026

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 5, 2021 12:37 pm
Edmonton police chief Dale McFee talks about LGBTQ reconciliation efforts Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. View image in full screen
Edmonton police chief Dale McFee talks about LGBTQ reconciliation efforts Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Dean Twardzik, Global News

The Edmonton Police Commission has extended the contract of current Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee.

McFee’s current contract was set to expire in January 2024, but the commission negotiated a two-year and five-month extension.

His contract has now been extended to June 30, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Looking back on 2020 with Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee' Looking back on 2020 with Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee
“Chief McFee is an internationally-recognized innovator and executive leader in the field of policing, and had led the Edmonton Police Service through a strategic organizational review and restructuring of existing resources,” the commission said in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the commission was impressed with McFee’s “efforts in modernizations and driving change in policing.”

Read more: Dale McFee officially takes over as Edmonton police chief

McFee was sworn in as Edmonton’s 23rd chief of police on Feb. 1, 2019. Before being with the EPS, McFee was chief of police in Prince Alberta, Sask. for nine years where he received high praise for his community-based approach to policing.

