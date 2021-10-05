SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 25

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Study suggests Pfizer vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months' COVID-19: Study suggests Pfizer vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months
A study in the U.S. suggests that the effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine wears off after six months. As Aaron McArthur reports, if those findings are verified in a larger study group, it could prompt a major rethink about booster shots.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the city’s total case count remained at 5,039.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph fell by four from the previous day to 25, with another two recoveries.

Read more: Ontario announces ‘targeted’ COVID-19 rapid test program in schools

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,969 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, four new cases have also been confirmed as the case count there reached 1,991.

Active cases have fallen to 29 in the county with five new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Story continues below advertisement

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting seven cases among six schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph has one confirmed case connected to the campus.

Click to play video: 'Ontario announces ‘targeted’ COVID-19 rapid testing program for schools' Ontario announces ‘targeted’ COVID-19 rapid testing program for schools
Ontario announces ‘targeted’ COVID-19 rapid testing program for schools

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 82.9 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 88.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.5 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 75.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.6 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, just over 900 vaccine shots have been administered, including nearly 300 first doses, roughly 350 second doses and almost 300 third doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Read more: Rapid COVID-19 test program is for businesses, Ontario says, after parent groups place orders

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 78.2 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 80.6 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagguelph covid tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers