No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 25

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the city’s total case count remained at 5,039.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph fell by four from the previous day to 25, with another two recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,969 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, four new cases have also been confirmed as the case count there reached 1,991.

Active cases have fallen to 29 in the county with five new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting seven cases among six schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph has one confirmed case connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 82.9 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 88.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.5 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 75.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.6 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, just over 900 vaccine shots have been administered, including nearly 300 first doses, roughly 350 second doses and almost 300 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 78.2 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 80.6 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

