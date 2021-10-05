Menu

Crime

Kingston police looking into curious case of plant thefts from Bellevue House and area

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 10:51 am
Kingston police say plants have been stolen in boxes, but also in some cases, ripped straight from the ground in the Bellevue House area over the last few months. View image in full screen
Kingston police say plants have been stolen in boxes, but also in some cases, ripped straight from the ground in the Bellevue House area over the last few months. Global Kingston

Kingston police are dealing with unusual instances of theft from one of the city’s historic landmarks.

According to police, 18 plants have been stolen from the grounds of Belleville House over the last two weeks.

Sometime between the late afternoon on Sept. 26 and the early morning of Sept. 30, police say the thieves made off with numerous plants from the historical site valued at approximately $900.

Read more: Kingston, Ont., woman’s stolen planter contained ashes of her late husband: ‘We need it back’

Over the last few months, police say plants and planter boxes have also been stolen from people’s homes on Centre Street, Willingdon Avenue and Alwington Place.

Planter boxes have been taken right off the front steps of people’s homes, and in some cases, the thief or thieves have even pulled plants straight from the ground, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
