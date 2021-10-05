Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 429 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 589,041.

Of the 429 new cases recorded, the data showed 233 were unvaccinated people, 27 were partially vaccinated people, 128 were fully vaccinated people and for 41 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 108 cases were recorded in Toronto, 55 in Peel Region, and 47 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,757 as four more deaths were recorded, however, the ministry of health said one of those were removed for the cumulative count due to data cleaning.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, 21,916,657 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario. However, due to a technical issue the exact amount of doses given over the past 24 hours is not available.

In Ontario, 86.6 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 81.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 574,550 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,734.

The government said 25,441 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 17,885 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity dropped to 1.8 per cent on Tuesday, down from two per cent on both Sunday and Monday.

Ontario reported 277 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 131 from the previous day) with 155 patients in intensive care units (down by four) and 101 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by three).

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 101 were unvaccinated, eight were partially vaccinated and 41 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 75 were unvaccinated while eight were partially vaccinated and eight were fully vaccinated.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 796 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 250 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 234 among students and 14 among staff.

There are 1,606 active infections among both students and staff.

Six schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

