McDavid, Crosby, Pietrangelo named to Canada’s men’s hockey team for Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo have been named to Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Beijing Olympics.

General manager Doug Armstrong confirmed the news in an interview with the NHL’s official website.

Crosby will appear at his third Olympics after scoring in overtime to capture gold in 2010 on home soil in Vancouver before captaining Canada to another podium-topping performance at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia. The 34-year-old has led the Pittsburgh Penguins to three Stanley Cups and is a two-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP.

View image in full screen New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Penguins won 5-4. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

McDavid is set to make his first Olympic appearance after the NHL declined to participate at the 2018 event in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The 24-year-old captain of the Edmonton Oilers has won the Hart Trophy twice _ including last season when he also led the league in scoring for the third time.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: NHL players will suit up in upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

1:45 ‘The time is now,’ says Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid as some normalcy returns to hockey ‘The time is now,’ says Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid as some normalcy returns to hockey – Sep 15, 2021

The 31-year-old Pietrangelo won gold with Canada at the 2014 Olympics, and helped Armstrong’s St. Louis Blues to the franchise’s first Cup victory in 2019. He signed a seven-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in unrestricted free agency in October 2020.

View image in full screen Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates his overtime goal on Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 3-2. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament runs from Feb. 9 to 20. Canada’s first game goes Feb. 10 against Germany. The United States and hosts China make up the rest of Group A.

Advertisement