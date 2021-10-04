Regina man wanted on kidnapping, firearms charges arrested by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man from Regina is facing a long list of charges after he was arrested by RCMP.

Broadview RCMP shared on Monday that Tyler Lavallee, a suspect wanted in connection with a Regina police investigation, was located and arrested on Sept. 28.

RCMP say they were dispatched just before noon on Sept. 28 to a report of a stolen vehicle driving eastbound on Highway 1. The vehicle described in the report matched an investigation by Regina police.

RCMP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled the area. However, investigators determined Lavallee was at a home on Ochapowace First Nation, Sask. where he was apprehended without incident.

Police say they seized two firearms and a machete during the arrest.

Lavallee was originally wanted by law enforcement after multiple incidents which involved kidnapping and firearms offences in Regina.

The first event involving Lavallee was on Aug. 28, 2021 just after midnight, when Regina police officers saw a collision happen in the northbound lanes in the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Lewvan Drive. There, Regina police say they witnessed one of the drivers leave a vehicle and flee the scene.

Officers found a gun in the abandoned vehicle and were able to connect it to Lavallee who was in breach of prohibitions restricting him from driving or having firearms. Police also learned he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of a statutory release, prompting Regina police to issue an arrest warrant.

On Sept. 5, 2021, police were sent to the 2100 block of Smith Street for a firearms offence.

According to Regina police, a man in a vehicle pulled up to another vehicle and demanded the 28-year-old driver to get out of the car.

Investigators learned that the man forced her into his vehicle, threatened a witness with a firearm and proceeded to drive away. The woman was later located by police, but the suspect was not located.

Regina police say the next incident involving Lavallee happened on Sept. 21, 2021 when officers were sent again to the 2100 block of Smith Street for a wellness check after a report of a woman who was with a man in possession of a firearm.

When police arrived, they noticed a man exit the residence into a parking lot. Police watched a vehicle leave the lot and were able to identify the driver as Lavallee.

Despite efforts to pull the vehicle over, including the use of emergency equipment, the vehicle managed to get away.

Lavallee faces a total of 19 charges in relation to the RCMP’s investigation on Highway 1 and at the residence where he was arrested. He also has 15 charges from Regina police.

Lavallee was in court on Sept. 29 regarding his Regina police charges. He makes his next court appearance on the RCMP charges on the afternoon of Oct. 8 in Regina.

