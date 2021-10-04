Habitat for Humanity Manitoba introduces new lead sponsor for Manitoba Property Insurance Build

Send this page to someone via email

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba introduced Westland Insurance as the new lead sponsor of the Manitoba Property Insurance Build during a press conference on Monday.

Westland has agreed to a $50,000 donation for the build, which follows a similar commitment made by Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan.

“We are excited to announce a partnership with Westland Insurance, which is a very real and tangible investment in people and our communities,” said Sandy Hopkins, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

“Westland has grown to become the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country, but it’s also one that has maintained a focus on its people, clients and communities it serves, as evidenced by today’s announcement.”

The Manitoba Property Insurance Build is the ninth event that invites insurers and brokers to pick up the hammer and participate in a project to improve the life of a local family through access to affordable housing.

“This year, Westland Insurance established the Amplifying Communities initiative to continue a long-standing tradition of commitment to the people and communities we are proud to serve,” said Cari Watson of Westland Insurance.

“Our commitment to community and family values align greatly with the vision of Habitat for Humanity and we’re thrilled to kick off our partnership in Manitoba.”

Hopkins said there is no better feeling than knowing you helped a family achieve stability, strength and self-reliance.

“When completed we will have 20 families here, last of those should likely move in early in the year,” he said.

“We have eight families living here already and a couple more are getting ready to move in and the homes that are underway will be finished by early next year.”

According to the release, just as Westland Insurance and its staff are on hand to raise a hammer to support this project with a build day in Winnipeg, they will also be supporting other communities through participation in five similar events this fall in other parts of the country.

