Crime

Arrests made in theft of copper wire at Hydro One substations in Minden Hills: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 4:14 pm
OPP have made an arrest in connection to the theft of copper wire from Hydro One substations in Minden Hills Township.
OPP have made an arrest in connection to the theft of copper wire from Hydro One substations in Minden Hills Township. Haliburton Highlands OPP

Two people face theft and other charges following an investigation into a series of thefts of copper wire from Hydro One substations in Minden Hills Township earlier this year.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, between Aug. 25 and Sept, 5, officers investigated three separate incidents of theft of copper wire from substations. The value of the theft is $7,000.

Read more: ‘All it takes is to cut the wrong wire’: Copper wire thefts pose fatal risk

Police say on Sept. 14, OPP located a suspect vehicle in Minden. However, the theft fled the scene and officers did not pursuit the vehicle due to public safety concerns.

On Sept. 26, an officer attended a call for trespassing at a Minden residence. The officer located a man and woman inside a vehicle on the property. It’s alleged the vehicle fled, striking the police cruiser.

Again, no further attempts were made to stop the vehicle due to public safety concerns.

OPP have made an arrest in connection to the theft of copper wire from Hydro One substations in Minden Hills Township. Haliburton Highlands OPP

On Sept. 28, with assistance from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, two suspects were located in Sault Ste. Marie and were arrested.

Nicholas Salloum, 25, of Gatineau, Que., and Kariann Lesagae, 21, of no fixed address, were charged with:

  • Assaulting a peace officer
  • Flight from a peace officer (two counts for Salloum)
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (two counts for Salloum)
  • Failure to stop after an accident (two counts for Salloum)
  • Mischief endangering life (two counts for Salloum)

Salloum was additionally charged with three counts of break and enter a place and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Read more: Copper stolen from transfer station in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

Salloum remains in custody pending a bail hearing, while Lesagae was released and will appear in court in Minden on Nov. 3.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Copper wire thefts pose fatal risk in New Brunswick' Copper wire thefts pose fatal risk in New Brunswick
