Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Over 50 layoffs expected within next 6 months at Co-op Refinery in Regina

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 4:26 pm
The Co-op Refinery Complex announced in a release on Monday that the company will go ahead with a reduction of its in-scope workforce over the coming months. View image in full screen
The Co-op Refinery Complex announced in a release on Monday that the company will go ahead with a reduction of its in-scope workforce over the coming months. Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press

Some workers at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina are waiting to see if they are part of a group of layoffs expected during the coming months.

CRC announced on Monday it is anticipating laying off 54 of its employees represented by Unifor Local 594 within the next six months.

Read more: Layoffs coming at Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina: union

The company shared in a release that the process will follow the exercise of employee bumping rights, which is done internally based on seniority and qualifications.

“This is a difficult decision to reduce our workforce as many good people and their families will be impacted,” said Vice President of Refinery Operations Gil Le Dressay in the company’s statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have tried to minimize the number of people affected by this workforce reduction. However, our business is not immune from the challenges our industry is facing. We must make changes to ensure the long-term sustainability of our refinery and to protect as many jobs as we can in the future.”

Permanent layoff notices will be given to impacted workers at the end of the bumping process and terms of the collective bargaining agreement will apply, according to the company.

Read more: 52 employees laid off from Co-op refinery Monday, more to come: management

CRC said this decision was made once they had undertaken appropriate steps to ensure their workforce reduction would not impact both the safety and reliability at the refinery.

“Ultimately, the need for a workforce reduction is largely the result of operational efficiencies realized over the past number of years as the company prepares to transition to the low carbon economy,” explained CRC in Monday’s release.

This comes after Unifor 594 revealed in May of this year that the CRC gave formal notice to the union regarding an anticipated reduction to the number of permanent in-scope positions employed at the refinery.

In May, the union said that CRC was looking at eliminating 87 positions in various areas through the facility.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex, Unifor Local 594 reach tentative agreement' Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex, Unifor Local 594 reach tentative agreement
Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex, Unifor Local 594 reach tentative agreement – Jun 18, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagLayoffs tagyqr tagCo-Op Refinery tagCo-op Refinery Complex tagRegina Refinery tagUnifor 594 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers