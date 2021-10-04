Over 50 layoffs expected within next 6 months at Co-op Refinery in Regina

Some workers at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina are waiting to see if they are part of a group of layoffs expected during the coming months.

CRC announced on Monday it is anticipating laying off 54 of its employees represented by Unifor Local 594 within the next six months.

The company shared in a release that the process will follow the exercise of employee bumping rights, which is done internally based on seniority and qualifications.

“This is a difficult decision to reduce our workforce as many good people and their families will be impacted,” said Vice President of Refinery Operations Gil Le Dressay in the company’s statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have tried to minimize the number of people affected by this workforce reduction. However, our business is not immune from the challenges our industry is facing. We must make changes to ensure the long-term sustainability of our refinery and to protect as many jobs as we can in the future.”

Permanent layoff notices will be given to impacted workers at the end of the bumping process and terms of the collective bargaining agreement will apply, according to the company.

CRC said this decision was made once they had undertaken appropriate steps to ensure their workforce reduction would not impact both the safety and reliability at the refinery.

“Ultimately, the need for a workforce reduction is largely the result of operational efficiencies realized over the past number of years as the company prepares to transition to the low carbon economy,” explained CRC in Monday’s release.

This comes after Unifor 594 revealed in May of this year that the CRC gave formal notice to the union regarding an anticipated reduction to the number of permanent in-scope positions employed at the refinery.

In May, the union said that CRC was looking at eliminating 87 positions in various areas through the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

1:23 Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex, Unifor Local 594 reach tentative agreement Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex, Unifor Local 594 reach tentative agreement – Jun 18, 2020