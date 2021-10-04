COVID-19: 40 new cases confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,564, including 261 deaths.

Local public health also reported 36 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Monday, bringing that total to 6,083, including 114 cases that are active.

Sixteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while nine are in Bradford, five are in Innisfil and five are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Oro-Medonte and Wasaga Beach.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 12 individuals are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 26 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 74.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,564 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,152 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 511 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 588,612 infections including 9,754 deaths.