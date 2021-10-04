Menu

Canada

Police make arrests after fight breaks out at unsanctioned street party in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 1:55 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say multiple people were arrested after another large crowd gathered upon the streets of Waterloo late Friday night.

Since students from Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo returned to the area, there have been several unsanctioned gatherings, with crowds as large as 2,500 people having occurred on the notorious Ezra Avenue.

Read more: 2,500 students gathered in Waterloo’s University District Friday night, police say

Police say officers, alongside city bylaw officers, were called in after a large crowd gathered near the intersection of Fir and Spruce streets in the Laurier Unversity area at around 11:35 p.m.

They say officers arrived to find a crowd of around 500 people, with many having come from a nearby house party that had ballooned onto the street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say many in the crowd were cordial and left once emergency services arrived at the scene, but there were some issues in the crowd, with a fight breaking out among some in attendance.

They say there was also some property damage reported while the crowd left garbage and debris in its wake.

Read more: 1,000 students gather on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo, police say

Police say paramedics and firefighters were also on the scene as there were several injuries reported, including one individual who was stabbed in the hand.

They say several people who were involved in the fight were arrested while another person was also arrested in the area and is facing dangerous driving charges.

