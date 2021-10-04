Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigates death of Winnipeg man Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 12:44 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 63-year-old Winnipeg man who was found Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a shared residence on Prevette Street with a report of suspicious circumstances. They found the body of a man who has been identified as Arnel Deleon Arabe.

Read more: Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year

Arabe’s death marks Winnipeg’s 33rd homicide of 2021.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault' Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault
Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault – Aug 20, 2021

 

 

