Homicide unit investigates death of Winnipeg man Sunday

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 63-year-old Winnipeg man who was found Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a shared residence on Prevette Street with a report of suspicious circumstances. They found the body of a man who has been identified as Arnel Deleon Arabe.

Arabe’s death marks Winnipeg’s 33rd homicide of 2021.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

