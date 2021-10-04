Menu

Canada

Peel police searching for missing man in crisis, possibly armed

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 10:15 am
Peel police are searching for Ruben Mukja. View image in full screen
Peel police are searching for Ruben Mukja. Peel Regional Police/Handouts

Peel Regional Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man who is in crisis and possibly armed on Monday.

Police said Rubens Mukja was reported missing on Sunday at 9:40 a.m. from the area of Westminster Place and Rathburn Road East in Mississauga.

Mukja is described as being five-foot-nine with a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing an olive green windbreaker jacket, white running shoes and a black backpack.

Investigators said his family is concerned for his well being, as this is unusual behaviour for him.

Police said they are also concerned that Mukja may be possibly armed.

Investigators warned that if Mukja is spotted to not approach him and to call 911.

