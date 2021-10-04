Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed in east-end Toronto apartment: police

A 45-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed in an east-end apartment building early Sunday, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of an apartment building in the area of Coxwell and Casci avenues just before 4 a.m.
Police said an altercation took place and a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he later died of his injuries.
On Monday, he was identified as 39-year-old Adam James Nash.
Investigators said a woman was arrested at the scene.
On Monday, police said Jennifer Sacobie was charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
