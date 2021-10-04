Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed in east-end Toronto apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed in an east-end apartment building early Sunday, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an apartment building in the area of Coxwell and Casci avenues just before 4 a.m.

Police said an altercation took place and a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he later died of his injuries.

On Monday, he was identified as 39-year-old Adam James Nash.

Investigators said a woman was arrested at the scene.

On Monday, police said Jennifer Sacobie was charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Homicide #64/2021, Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area, Adam James Nash, 39 https://t.co/g5R40hSZg0 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 4, 2021