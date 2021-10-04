Police searching for missing Northwood resident in Bedford

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman from Bedford who went missing over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say Patricia Levy was last seen Sunday afternoon leaving her residence on Gary Martin Drive in Bedford.

View image in full screen Patricia Levy is seen in this undated handout photograph. (Halifax Regional Police). Halifax Regional Police

Levy is described as 5’4” with a medium build, grey hair and was wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and has a red walker.

Police say there is no information to suggest that Levy has met with foul play, however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Patricia Levy is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.