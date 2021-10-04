Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police searching for missing Northwood resident in Bedford

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 7:22 am
Halifax Regional Police say Patricia Levy was last seen Sunday afternoon leaving her residence on Gary Martin Drive in Bedford. . View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police say Patricia Levy was last seen Sunday afternoon leaving her residence on Gary Martin Drive in Bedford. . Halifax Regional Police

Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman from Bedford who went missing over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say Patricia Levy was last seen Sunday afternoon leaving her residence on Gary Martin Drive in Bedford.

Patricia Levy is seen in this undated handout photograph. (Halifax Regional Police) View image in full screen
Patricia Levy is seen in this undated handout photograph. (Halifax Regional Police). Halifax Regional Police

Levy is described as 5’4” with a medium build, grey hair and was wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and has a red walker.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is no information to suggest that Levy has met with foul play, however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Patricia Levy is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagHalifax Regional Police tagMissing Woman tagHRP tagnorthwood tagBedford Northwood tagPatricia Levy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers