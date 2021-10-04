B.C. legislature back with focus on economy and pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s legislative session is now underway for the fall sitting Monday, with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery plans expected to be the key issues.

Most politicians will be back at the legislature in person, filling the 87 seats and following a safe-return protocol after recent sessions were largely held online with limited seating in the chamber.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says the New Democrat government will continue to offer relief, support and incentives to businesses, communities and families hit by the pandemic as it prepares to introduce a long-term recovery and economic strategy early next year.

Business representatives, like Bruce Williams with the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, say the government has been asked to introduce initiatives to increase the number of workers.

Peter Milobar, the Opposition B.C. Liberal party’s house leader, says his party will focus on shortcomings in areas such as the roll out of the government’s child care program, staffing issues in many provincial hospitals and growing problems with affordability.

Green Party house leader Adam Olsen says he is expecting Premier John Horgan’s government to introduce long-awaited changes to forest policy this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.