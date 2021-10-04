Menu

Politics

B.C. legislature back with focus on economy and pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2021 3:02 pm
Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks in Delta on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic and plans for economic recovery in British Columbia are expected to be key issues at the legislature in the coming weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks in Delta on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic and plans for economic recovery in British Columbia are expected to be key issues at the legislature in the coming weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

British Columbia’s legislative session is now underway for the fall sitting Monday, with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery plans expected to be the key issues.

Most politicians will be back at the legislature in person, filling the 87 seats and following a safe-return protocol after recent sessions were largely held online with limited seating in the chamber.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says the New Democrat government will continue to offer relief, support and incentives to businesses, communities and families hit by the pandemic as it prepares to introduce a long-term recovery and economic strategy early next year.

Business representatives, like Bruce Williams with the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, say the government has been asked to introduce initiatives to increase the number of workers.

Read more: COVID recovery and child care are Opposition targets as B.C. legislature returns

Story continues below advertisement

Peter Milobar, the Opposition B.C. Liberal party’s house leader, says his party will focus on shortcomings in areas such as the roll out of the government’s child care program, staffing issues in many provincial hospitals and growing problems with affordability.

Green Party house leader Adam Olsen says he is expecting Premier John Horgan’s government to introduce long-awaited changes to forest policy this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
