Politics

Quebec to invest more than $500,000 to promote the French language among immigrants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2021 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec hears from minority language groups on French language reform' Quebec hears from minority language groups on French language reform
WATCH: Quebec hears from minority language groups on French language reform

Quebec is budgeting over $500,000 to promote and support the French language among new immigrants, especially in the Montreal region.

Justice Minister and Minister Responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette issued a statement today saying the funding will support 12 associations that work on the integration of immigrants in developing projects to strengthen their use of French.

Jolin-Barrette says French skills are essential for immigrants in order to be a part of Quebec society.

READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes after skipping First Nation reconciliation ceremony for Tofino trip

The announcement comes as Quebec’s proposed overhaul of its French-language charter is making its way through the legislative process.

Bill 96 seeks to unilaterally change the Canadian Constitution and affirm Quebec as a nation, making French its official language.

It includes 200 amendments that aim to strengthen the status of French, such as more language requirements for businesses and less access to English-language junior colleges.

Click to play video: 'Is French really in decline in Quebec?' Is French really in decline in Quebec?
© 2021 The Canadian Press
