Quebec to invest more than $500,000 to promote the French language among immigrants

Quebec is budgeting over $500,000 to promote and support the French language among new immigrants, especially in the Montreal region.

Justice Minister and Minister Responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette issued a statement today saying the funding will support 12 associations that work on the integration of immigrants in developing projects to strengthen their use of French.

Jolin-Barrette says French skills are essential for immigrants in order to be a part of Quebec society.

The announcement comes as Quebec’s proposed overhaul of its French-language charter is making its way through the legislative process.

Bill 96 seeks to unilaterally change the Canadian Constitution and affirm Quebec as a nation, making French its official language.

It includes 200 amendments that aim to strengthen the status of French, such as more language requirements for businesses and less access to English-language junior colleges.