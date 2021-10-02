SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: 'It's been hard'
Health

Newfoundland reports nine new COVID-19 cases as fourth wave surges in Atlantic Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2021 3:44 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. View image in full screen
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 Saturday as Atlantic Canada continues to battle the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Health officials say the newly infected people range in age from under 20 to over 70.

The province’s active caseload is now 169, with a dozen people in hospital.

Read more: N.S. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days, state of emergency renewed

Officials have identified four specific clustered outbreaks in recent weeks in the areas of Baie Verte, Twillingate/New World Island, Bishop’s Falls/Botwood and the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Canada’s four easternmost provinces have been slammed by rising cases tied to the fourth wave of COVID-19, with New Brunswick reporting the biggest surge in infections.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, that province had 677 active cases with 41 people in hospital due to the virus, including 15 patients in intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Health care employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination' Health care employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Health care employees required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
