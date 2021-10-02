Menu

Crime

Public urged to avoid area of Pemberton amid unfolding police incident

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 3:51 pm
Police are urging people to stay away from Underhill Lane in Pemberton as they respond to an incident. View image in full screen
Police are urging people to stay away from Underhill Lane in Pemberton as they respond to an incident. File / Global News

RCMP are urging people to avoid an area of Pemberton on Saturday as they respond to an unfolding police incident.

Whistler RCMP said officers were on scene and were asking people to stay away from Underhill Lane at Highway 99 in Pemberton.

Read more: Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘swatting’ after Metrotown bomb and shooting scare

Story continues below advertisement

“Please do not come to the location at this time (or make) social media posts of police locations,” Mounties said in a post to Twitter.

Police said there was no current risk to the public.

Multiple people took to social media to say they witnessed a large number of police headed north on Highway 99, including vehicles with the Emergency Response Team.

More to come…

