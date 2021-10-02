Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Rising food prices are forcing grocery shoppers to change habits: ‘It’s been hard’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP searching for Airdrie, Alta. couple to check on well-being

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 2, 2021 1:15 pm
RCMP want to hear from Melanie and Richard Kraska after they were reported missing Oct. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP want to hear from Melanie and Richard Kraska after they were reported missing Oct. 2, 2021. Courtesy: Airdrie RCMP

RCMP are trying to track down a couple from Airdrie, Alta., whose family hasn’t heard from them since Wednesday.

Police say they are trying to confirm the well-being of Melanie and Richard Kraska.

Read more: Airdrie RCMP seeking public’s help after human remains found in abandoned utility trailer

The couple’s family flagged their disappearance to Mounties on Friday, saying it was unusual not to hear from them.

It’s believed Melanie and Richard are together, possibly driving a 2011 gold-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Alberta licence plate BLH2361.

Airdrie RCMP are asking anyone with any information on the couple’s whereabouts to please call them at 403-945-7200 or online through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous advocates question attention divide for missing persons' Indigenous advocates question attention divide for missing persons
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Airdrie tagAirdrie RCMP tagMissing Airdrie couple tagMelanie Kraska tagRichard and Melanie Kraska tagRichard and Melanie Kraska missing tagRichard Kraska tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers