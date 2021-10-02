RCMP searching for Airdrie, Alta. couple to check on well-being

RCMP are trying to track down a couple from Airdrie, Alta., whose family hasn’t heard from them since Wednesday.
Police say they are trying to confirm the well-being of Melanie and Richard Kraska.
Read more: Airdrie RCMP seeking public’s help after human remains found in abandoned utility trailer
The couple’s family flagged their disappearance to Mounties on Friday, saying it was unusual not to hear from them.
It’s believed Melanie and Richard are together, possibly driving a 2011 gold-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Alberta licence plate BLH2361.
Airdrie RCMP are asking anyone with any information on the couple’s whereabouts to please call them at 403-945-7200 or online through Crime Stoppers.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments