Reports of gunshots at Canada’s Wonderland unfounded, police say

York Regional Police say reports of gunshots heard at Canada’s Wonderland late Friday were unfounded.

Police said they were called to the amusement park shortly before 10 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers attended, investigated, and found no evidence to support that shots had been fired.

Videos posted to social media show panicked scenes, with people running through the gates out of the park.

“No one was injured and there was no evidence found of any offence,” police said on Twitter.

We have investigated reports of an incident last night night in Vaughan at Canada's Wonderland. Fortunately we have confirmed that nothing concerning had occurred. No one was injured and there was no evidence found of any offence. @WonderlandNews #canadaswonderland — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 2, 2021

