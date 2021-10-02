Reports of gunshots at Canada’s Wonderland unfounded, police say

York Regional Police say reports of gunshots heard at Canada’s Wonderland late Friday were unfounded.
Police said they were called to the amusement park shortly before 10 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers attended, investigated, and found no evidence to support that shots had been fired.
Videos posted to social media show panicked scenes, with people running through the gates out of the park.
“No one was injured and there was no evidence found of any offence,” police said on Twitter.
