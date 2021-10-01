Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigating suspected armed robbery attempt outside southwest junior high

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 9:56 pm
Calgary police are investigating after a handgun may have been used to rob a junior high student Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a handgun may have been used to rob a junior high student Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Global News

Calgary police are investigating what they believe was an attempted armed robbery at a southwest school Friday afternoon.

Police received reports just after 2 p.m. that a gun was being pointed at students at A.E. Cross Junior High School at 3445 37 St. S.W.

They said an unknown male then approached a small group of students, pointed a gun at them and attempted to steal a cellphone from one of the students. He took off in a westbound direction.

Read more: Airdrie RCMP seeking public’s help after human remains found in abandoned utility trailer

Nobody was hurt.

Police are calling it a targeted incident.

Investigators said they don’t have a suspect description at this time.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCalgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagCalgary gun tagA.E. Cross gun tagCalgary junior high gun incident tagCalgary school gun tagCalgary student robbed gunpoint tagschool gun robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers