Calgary police investigating suspected armed robbery attempt outside southwest junior high

Calgary police are investigating what they believe was an attempted armed robbery at a southwest school Friday afternoon.
Police received reports just after 2 p.m. that a gun was being pointed at students at A.E. Cross Junior High School at 3445 37 St. S.W.
They said an unknown male then approached a small group of students, pointed a gun at them and attempted to steal a cellphone from one of the students. He took off in a westbound direction.
Nobody was hurt.
Police are calling it a targeted incident.
Investigators said they don’t have a suspect description at this time.
