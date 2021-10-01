Menu

Canada

Man in 40s rushed to hospital with critical injuries after Scarborough collision

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 9:40 pm
The scene of the collision at Midland and Eglinton avenues. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Midland and Eglinton avenues. Phil Pang / Global News

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a collision in Scarborough Friday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Midland and Eglinton avenues at 8:38 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was being taken to hospital via an emergency run.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was a man in his late 40s who was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed as officers investigate.

