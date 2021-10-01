Menu

Canada

Cases of heart inflammation higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Health Canada

By Manas Mishra Reuters
Posted October 1, 2021 7:03 pm
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2021 file photo shows vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson, Miss. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Canadian health officials said on Friday data suggests reported cases of rare heart inflammation were relatively higher after Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots.

The data also indicated heart inflammation occurs more often in adolescents and adults under 30 years of age, and more often in males.

Read more: Ontario recommends Pfizer vaccine over Moderna for ages 18 to 24 due to ‘low incidence of cardio issues’

The statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada said the majority of the affected individuals experienced relatively mild illness and recovered quickly.

The risk of cardiac complications, including heart inflammation, has been shown to be substantially increased following COVID-19 infections, with the risks higher after the infection than after vaccination, according to the statement.

Inside Moderna and its fight to stay ahead of the virus

The benefits of mRNA shots in preventing COVID-19 continue to outweigh the risks, regulators in the United States, EU and the World Health Organization have said.

