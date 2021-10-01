Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Brockville, Ont. police hire Mark Noonan as full-time police chief

By John Lawless Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 8:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Brockville hires new police chief' Brockville hires new police chief
WATCH: Brockville, Ont., has hired its new chief of police.

The Brockville Police Service has found its new chief.

Deputy Chief Mark Noonan, who was filling in temporarily as chief, has officially been promoted to lead the Brockville police force. Chief Noonan expressed his excitement for the new appointment.

“It’s exciting,” Noonan said. “I’m very proud to be taking over as head of the Brockville Police Service.”

Noonan has nearly 30 years of experience in Brockville, having begun his career in 1992. He spent nine years on patrol before shifting to criminal investigations and intelligence.

Read more: Brockville General Hospital receives more than $25.5 million to pay off debts

Noonan’s skills and experience made the choice easy for the police board.

Brockville Police Services Board chairman King Yee Jr. says, “When he was promoted to deputy chief a few years back, since then he’s demonstrated some good leadership skills, decision-making skills. And we’re very comfortable to go with him as opposed to looking outside.”

Story continues below advertisement

Noonan will be replacing former chief Scott Fraser, who served as police chief for seven years. Noonan had high praise for the former head of the department.

“He’s done a lot of work. He’s worked tirelessly in the community. This community knows that and recognizes that. And I hope that in some way I can continue with that,” says Noonan.

Community service remains at the top of Noonan’s mind, just like his mentor, Scott Fraser.

Noonan says, “My priorities with the Brockville Police Service (are) in ensuring, again, that we do have an adequate and effective service. But at the same time, that involves the community.

“Because you won’t be effective if you don’t have the community working with you.”

Noonan’s first day as chief is Oct. 4, and the search for a deputy chief to replace him is now underway.

Click to play video: 'Brockville’s police chief reflects on long career, looks ahead to role in Kingston' Brockville’s police chief reflects on long career, looks ahead to role in Kingston
Brockville’s police chief reflects on long career, looks ahead to role in Kingston – Jul 19, 2021

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagKingston tagBrockville tagPolice Chief tagPolice force tagPublic Service tagDeputy Chief tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers