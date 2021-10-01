Brockville, Ont. police hire Mark Noonan as full-time police chief

Send this page to someone via email

The Brockville Police Service has found its new chief.

Deputy Chief Mark Noonan, who was filling in temporarily as chief, has officially been promoted to lead the Brockville police force. Chief Noonan expressed his excitement for the new appointment.

“It’s exciting,” Noonan said. “I’m very proud to be taking over as head of the Brockville Police Service.”

Noonan has nearly 30 years of experience in Brockville, having begun his career in 1992. He spent nine years on patrol before shifting to criminal investigations and intelligence.

Noonan’s skills and experience made the choice easy for the police board.

Brockville Police Services Board chairman King Yee Jr. says, “When he was promoted to deputy chief a few years back, since then he’s demonstrated some good leadership skills, decision-making skills. And we’re very comfortable to go with him as opposed to looking outside.”

Noonan will be replacing former chief Scott Fraser, who served as police chief for seven years. Noonan had high praise for the former head of the department.

“He’s done a lot of work. He’s worked tirelessly in the community. This community knows that and recognizes that. And I hope that in some way I can continue with that,” says Noonan.

Community service remains at the top of Noonan’s mind, just like his mentor, Scott Fraser.

Noonan says, “My priorities with the Brockville Police Service (are) in ensuring, again, that we do have an adequate and effective service. But at the same time, that involves the community.

“Because you won’t be effective if you don’t have the community working with you.”

Noonan’s first day as chief is Oct. 4, and the search for a deputy chief to replace him is now underway.

