Three arrested on B.C. ferry after refusing to wear masks, threatening passengers

Three men have been arrested and charged after refusing to wear masks on a B.C. ferry, and reportedly threatening other passengers around them.

The incident took place on the Spirit of British Columbia ferry on Sept. 24, which was travelling from Tsawwassin to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal in Sidney.

“It was reported that the men were threatening to fight other passengers after they were confronted by passengers and directed by BC ferries officials to wear the Provincially mandated masks,” says a Friday news release from Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

When RCMP boarded the vessel, all three were arrested without incident and charged with mischief. Police are also investigating whether other charges, such as assault or uttering threats, may be appropriate.

“These individuals defied the direction of the trained crew members whose job is first and foremost to keep passengers safe,” Cpl. Andres Sanchez said.

“These three men took it upon themselves to put others health at risk by refusing to wear the masks on a crowded voyage and when confronted on their behaviour, threatened others.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These three men took it upon themselves to put others health at risk by refusing to wear the masks on a crowded voyage and when confronted on their behaviour, threatened others."

The men have been released from custody on conditions not to visit any BC Ferries property, and are expected to appear in Victoria Provincial Court in December.