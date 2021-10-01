Drunk driving, kidnapping charges after baby, Saskatchewan man found asleep in car

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they found a motorist and baby asleep in a car after a kidnapping was reported in northern Saskatchewan.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, a “distressed” woman near Buffalo Narrows told officers a male passenger she was travelling with had stolen her vehicle and her baby was still inside, according to a press release.

The car was located by RCMP on Highway 155 south of Buffalo Narrows at 3 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was pulled over on the side of the road, still running, and the doors were locked with the 18-year-old man asleep in the driver’s seat.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to wake the driver, officers said they broke the passenger side window to gain access and arrested the man. They added the child was found unharmed in their car seat as well as sound asleep in the backseat.

“The fast response of the officers conducting immediate patrols on roadways is what led us to locate the child. Police officer familiarity with the area was also critical,” Buffalo Narrows RCMP Staff Sgt. Shawn Carter said in the release.

“I can say without a doubt the two officers who located the child were extremely relieved — all of us at the detachment were.

“A million what-ifs run through your head during a call like this. It was an unforgettable moment to reunite the child with mom.”

Riley Lemaigre, from Prince Albert, is facing charges that include kidnapping without a firearm and operation a motor vehicle while impaired over 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Oct. 4.

Buffalo Narrows is approximately 465 km north of Saskatoon.

