Sports

Vancouver Canucks sign stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes to new deals: reports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2021 5:37 pm

The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to new contracts, according to multiple media reports.

Pettersson reportedly signed a three-year deal worth US$7.35 million a year, while reports say Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.

Canucks begin training camp in Abbotsford without two players
Canucks begin training camp in Abbotsford without two players – Sep 23, 2021

The deals have yet to be confirmed by the Canucks.

Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.

Read more: Fans on hand for first day of Vancouver Canucks training camp

Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy playmaker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
