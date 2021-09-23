Fans on hand for first day of Vancouver Canucks training camp

Send this page to someone via email

It was a moment that has been a long time coming for Vancouver Canucks fans.

The NHL club’s training camp began Thursday in Abbotsford, B.C., and, for the first time since the pandemic began, spectators were in attendance.

2:00 Vancouver Canucks GM on multi-player trade with Arizona Coyotes Vancouver Canucks GM on multi-player trade with Arizona Coyotes – Jul 23, 2021

Some of the safety measures in place included proof of vaccination, mandatory masking, and the rink operating at half-capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Canucks general manager Jim Benning said everyone in the organization will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks confirm proof of full vaccination will be required to attend games

The club was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in late March, with 21 players and four coaching staff testing positive for the virus. The team missed the playoffs last season, finishing last in the all-Canadian North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

Noticeably absent from the first day of camp were young stars Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, restricted free agents who have yet to sign new deals with the club.

“I’m disappointed that they’re not going to be here for the start of camp. But we’re going to continue talking to (their agents) and try to get something figured out here as soon as we can,” Benning told reporters Wednesday.

“I don’t think we’re that far apart. But these are complex and unique deals. These are two good, young players who are an important part of our group so we’re going to continue to work with (their agents) until we get something finished.”

Training camp is scheduled to run until Saturday at the Abbotsford Centre, the home of the team’s new AHL affiliate.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets can be purchased online, with proceeds going to the Canucks For Kids Fund.

— with files from The Canadian Press