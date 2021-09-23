Menu

Sports

Fans on hand for first day of Vancouver Canucks training camp

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Canucks begin training camp in Abbotsford without two players' Canucks begin training camp in Abbotsford without two players
WATCH: It's a moment that's been a long time coming for hockey fans. Canucks training camp getting underway in Abbotsford. And for the first time since the pandemic began - spectators will be filling the stands. Andrea MacPherson has more on the fan's excitement - and why two notable players are absent.

It was a moment that has been a long time coming for Vancouver Canucks fans.

The NHL club’s training camp began Thursday in Abbotsford, B.C., and, for the first time since the pandemic began, spectators were in attendance.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks GM on multi-player trade with Arizona Coyotes' Vancouver Canucks GM on multi-player trade with Arizona Coyotes
Vancouver Canucks GM on multi-player trade with Arizona Coyotes – Jul 23, 2021

Some of the safety measures in place included proof of vaccination, mandatory masking, and the rink operating at half-capacity.

On Tuesday, Canucks general manager Jim Benning said everyone in the organization will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks confirm proof of full vaccination will be required to attend games

The club was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in late March, with 21 players and four coaching staff testing positive for the virus. The team missed the playoffs last season, finishing last in the all-Canadian North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

Noticeably absent from the first day of camp were young stars Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, restricted free agents who have yet to sign new deals with the club.

“I’m disappointed that they’re not going to be here for the start of camp. But we’re going to continue talking to (their agents) and try to get something figured out here as soon as we can,” Benning told reporters Wednesday.

“I don’t think we’re that far apart. But these are complex and unique deals. These are two good, young players who are an important part of our group so we’re going to continue to work with (their agents) until we get something finished.”

Training camp is scheduled to run until Saturday at the Abbotsford Centre, the home of the team’s new AHL affiliate.

Tickets can be purchased online, with proceeds going to the Canucks For Kids Fund.

— with files from The Canadian Press

 

