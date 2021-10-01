Menu

Traffic

Huronia West police investigate minor crash involving school bus carrying 12 children

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 5:16 pm
The bus that was travelling in Springwater was carrying 12 children between the ages of four and 10. View image in full screen
The bus that was travelling in Springwater was carrying 12 children between the ages of four and 10. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Huronia West OPP are investigating a minor crash involving a school bus that was carrying 12 children in Springwater, Ont., Friday morning.

According to police, the school bus was travelling on Wilson Road when a northbound flatbed tow-truck veered around a disabled vehicle that was pulled over and entered the southbound lane, side-swiping the oncoming bus.

Read more: Police report increase in crashes involving deer in Wasaga Beach, Clearview, Springwater

The bus was carrying children between the ages of four and 10. No one was injured as a result of the incident, and after being cleared by paramedics, the students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

A 30-year-old Collingwood man was subsequently charged with careless driving.

Click to play video: 'Community rushes to aid of students after Innisfil school bus crash' Community rushes to aid of students after Innisfil school bus crash
Community rushes to aid of students after Innisfil school bus crash – Sep 12, 2018
