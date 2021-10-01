Huronia West police investigate minor crash involving school bus carrying 12 children

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP are investigating a minor crash involving a school bus that was carrying 12 children in Springwater, Ont., Friday morning.

According to police, the school bus was travelling on Wilson Road when a northbound flatbed tow-truck veered around a disabled vehicle that was pulled over and entered the southbound lane, side-swiping the oncoming bus.

The bus was carrying children between the ages of four and 10. No one was injured as a result of the incident, and after being cleared by paramedics, the students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

A 30-year-old Collingwood man was subsequently charged with careless driving.

