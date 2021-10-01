Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Michael Spavor breaks silence after returning from China, says he’s ‘overjoyed’ to be home

By David Lao Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls grow for feds to do more to help 100+ Canadians detained in China' Calls grow for feds to do more to help 100+ Canadians detained in China
WATCH ABOVE: Calls grow for feds to do more to help 100+ Canadians detained in China

Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians that were detained in China shortly after Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, says that he’s happy to be back home and reunited with his family.

“I’m overjoyed to be finally reunited with my family,” said Spavor in his first public statement since arriving back in Canada.

Read more: ‘Two Michaels’ welcomed home by friends, family after years in Chinese detention

“It’s humbling as I begin to understand the continued support that we’ve received from Canadians and those around the world, thank you. I’m appreciating being outside and the simple things around me.”

A picture of Canadian Michael Spavor, who was detained in China for nearly three years, and his dog. View image in full screen
A picture of Canadian Michael Spavor, who was detained in China for nearly three years, and his dog. Global Affairs Canada

Spavor, a businessman, was detained alongside former diplomat Michael Kovrig in 2018 shortly after the RCMP’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on an extradition order to the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'China’s arrest of 2 Michaels will impact Canada’s decision on potential Huawei 5G ban: Trudeau' China’s arrest of 2 Michaels will impact Canada’s decision on potential Huawei 5G ban: Trudeau
China’s arrest of 2 Michaels will impact Canada’s decision on potential Huawei 5G ban: Trudeau

The two Canadians touched down on home soil last Saturday following their release from China.

Spavor’s statement, which was provided by Global Affairs Canada, said that there was no further comment available.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Meng Wanzhou tagMichael Spavor tagMichael Kovrig tagCanada China tagTwo Michaels tagMeng Wanzhou Extradition taghuawei extradition tagSpavor tagKovrig tagMichael Spavor China tagMeng Waznhou huawei tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers