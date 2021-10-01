Michael Spavor breaks silence after returning from China, says he’s ‘overjoyed’ to be home

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians that were detained in China shortly after Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, says that he’s happy to be back home and reunited with his family.

“I’m overjoyed to be finally reunited with my family,” said Spavor in his first public statement since arriving back in Canada.

“It’s humbling as I begin to understand the continued support that we’ve received from Canadians and those around the world, thank you. I’m appreciating being outside and the simple things around me.”

View image in full screen A picture of Canadian Michael Spavor, who was detained in China for nearly three years, and his dog. Global Affairs Canada

Spavor, a businessman, was detained alongside former diplomat Michael Kovrig in 2018 shortly after the RCMP’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on an extradition order to the U.S.

The two Canadians touched down on home soil last Saturday following their release from China.

Spavor’s statement, which was provided by Global Affairs Canada, said that there was no further comment available.

