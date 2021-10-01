RCMP seek suspects after armed robbery reported at business in Ste. Agathe, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

St-Pierre Jolys RCMP are looking for a pair of suspects in an armed robbery reported Sept. 17.

Police said a business on Voyageur Road in Ste. Agathe was robbed in the early hours by two masked, armed men, who pointed guns at two employees and stole cash and other items.

They then took off in a blue, four-door vehicle.

Sept 17, at 1:55 am, St-Pierre-Jolys #rcmpmb responded to a robbery at a business on Voyageur Rd, in Ste. Agathe. 2 males with firearms stole cash & items & fled in a blue 4-door car. Suspects described as Black males wearing dark clothing. Have info? Call 204-433-7433. pic.twitter.com/O0ncu51Vku — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 1, 2021

The men, captured on a surveillance camera, were wearing dark clothing and face masks, and carrying long guns.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information on the incident is asked to call St-Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

