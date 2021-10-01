Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

RCMP seek suspects after armed robbery reported at business in Ste. Agathe, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 2:41 pm
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify these men.
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify these men. RCMP Manitoba

St-Pierre Jolys RCMP are looking for a pair of suspects in an armed robbery reported Sept. 17.

Police said a business on Voyageur Road in Ste. Agathe was robbed in the early hours by two masked, armed men, who pointed guns at two employees and stole cash and other items.

They then took off in a blue, four-door vehicle.

Read more: Winnipeg police look for ‘persons of interest’ in violent robbery

Story continues below advertisement

The men, captured on a surveillance camera, were wearing dark clothing and face masks, and carrying long guns.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information on the incident is asked to call St-Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured' Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured
Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021

 

