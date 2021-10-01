COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto East Detention Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Toronto East Detention Centre, a spokesperson for the solicitor general confirmed to Global News.

Greg Flood said in an email that Toronto Public Health declared an outbreak at the facility, which is located near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue in Scarborough.

As of Thursday, 34 cases had been confirmed.

Provincial data shows new COVID-19 cases among inmates were first reported at the facility the week of Sept. 12.

Flood said each correctional facility in the province has its own pandemic plan created in consultation with the local public health unit.

He added that various public health measures are in place at correctional institutions across the province.

