COVID-19: MLHU reports 21 cases Thursday, 33 on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported a total of 54 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday with 33 and 21, respectively.

The health unit did not provide an update on Thursday due to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In total, there have been 14,033 cases (an increase of 56), with 156 currently active (an increase of three), 13,638 recoveries (an increase of 53) and 239 deaths (unchanged).

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent death was reported Wednesday and involved a fully vaccinated man in his 70s.

Of the 156 active cases, 138 are in London.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 4,250, unchanged from Wednesday.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

736 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 13 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Friday, a decrease of two from Wednesday.

Seven are in adult critical care/the intensive care unit, unchanged from Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are five or fewer COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer inpatients in paediatric critical care.

The number of staff cases remains at five or fewer.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.

1:42 COVID-19: Saskatchewan MLA resigns for ‘misrepresenting vaccination status’ COVID-19: Saskatchewan MLA resigns for ‘misrepresenting vaccination status’

Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active institutional outbreaks, however, there are several outbreaks reported at area schools and child-care/early-years centres.

The following schools have active outbreaks:

Ekcoe Central School, declared Sept. 25

Lord Elgin Public School, declared Sept. 26

Wilfrid Jury Public School, declared Sept. 26

A previous outbreak at École Élémentaire La Pommeraie declared Sept. 17 was listed as resolved as of Sept. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at Lord Elgin has prompted the entire school to move to remote learning until at least Oct. 5. On Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said the school chose to close because of the number of staff in quarantine.

The following child-care or early-years centres have active outbreaks:

Kidlogic London, declared Sept. 26 (four cases)

The health unit is also reporting one COVID-19 case at Bright Beginnings Pre-School Home Daycare in Strathroy-Caradoc.



Schools

In addition to the outbreaks listed above, eight schools have active cases associated with them:

Clare Brenton Public School (one case)

Eagle Heights Public School (one case)

Lord Elgin Public School (eight cases, though the TVDSB is reporting 12 active cases and 1 resolved case)

Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (three cases)

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School (one case)

St. Paul Catholic School (one case)

Wilfred Jury Public School (one case)

The health unit said at least 76 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care/early-years centres.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day Sept. 25, 80.9 per cent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 86.5 per cent had at least one dose.

Since Aug. 20, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 68.29 per cent of all cases (or 560 of 820 cases) and 78.13 per cent of all hospitalizations (or 25 of 32 hospitalizations).

Meanwhile, 18.05 per cent of all cases (or 148 of 820 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 15.63 per cent of all hospitalizations (five of 32) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 19, down from 2.2 per cent for the week of Sept. 12.

Ontario

Ontario did not provide any data on Thursday because it was a federal holiday.

On Friday, the province reported 668 cases for the day and 647 cases for the previous day.

According to Friday’s report, 110 cases were recorded in Toronto, 55 in Ottawa, 42 in Hamilton, 55 in York Region, 65 in Peel Region, 43 in Windsor-Essex, and 40 in Durham. All other health units reported fewer than 35 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty more deaths were recorded over the two days but “the ministry of health noted some of those deaths” occurred at least a month ago.

Of the eligible population, 80.9 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported both Thursday and Friday’s data on Friday:

4,295 total cases (an increase of 21)

43 active cases (an increase of 11)

4,166 resolved cases (an increase of 10)

86 deaths (unchanged)

1,184 variant of concern cases (an increase of 19, all Delta), with 771 Alpha, 359 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

Of the 43 active cases in the region, 21 are in Elgin County (including 10 in Aylmer) and 22 are in Oxford County (including eight in Woodstock).



Story continues below advertisement

Five people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, the health unit said, with two cases in the ICU.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

As of Sept. 19, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent a week earlier.

As of Sept. 30, 80.6 per cent of those 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 85.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Story continues below advertisement

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting data from Huron Perth Public Health for Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, HPPH reported:

2,166 cases (an increase of seven)

30 active cases (a decrease of seven)

2,071 recoveries (an increase of 14)

65 deaths (unchanged)

Among the 30 active cases, 12 were in Perth East and four each were Huron East and West Perth. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two COVID-19 patients were in hospital. There was one active COVID-19 case involving a health-care worker.

An outbreak is ongoing at Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater, a long-term care home. The outbreak was declared Sept. 17 and currently involves one case among a resident and two staff cases.

An outbreak was declared Sept. 21 at Listowel District Secondary School in North Perth. There were no active cases associated with the outbreak as of Wednesday.

One outbreak is also active, involving an unidentified workplace.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent as of the week of Sept. 19, up from 1.8 the week before.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 27, 77.8 per cent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 83.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

1:52 COVID-19: Kenney announces Alberta will accept federal help to protect health-care system COVID-19: Kenney announces Alberta will accept federal help to protect health-care system

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health did not report data on Sept. 30. On Oct. 1, LPH reported:



3,861 cases (an increase of 26 from Wednesday)

95 active cases (an increase of 16)

3,722 resolved cases (an increase of 10)

70 deaths (unchanged)

As of Friday, 561 variant of concern cases had been recorded in the region. Of those, 439 have been Alpha, 104 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

Story continues below advertisement

Two COVID-19 patients are reported as being in the care of Bluewater Health on Friday.

LPH is reporting active outbreaks at:

Generations Day Care – Queen Elizabeth Site, declared Sept. 28 and involving fewer than five cases.

Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig Elementary School, declared Sept. 24 and involving five cases.

Bkejwanong Children’s Centre, declared Sept. 22 and involving fewer than five cases

Gregory A. Hogan Catholic School, declared Sept. 20 and involving fewer than five cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Among those aged 12 and older, 76.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Lambton Public Health is also working with Lambton County Library in an effort to make it easier to obtain vaccine receipts by assisting residents having trouble downloading or printing the receipts.

—With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton and Sawyer Bogdan

