Halifax Mooseheads set to play their QMJHL home opener at full capacity

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Mooseheads are set to play their first home game of the regular season Saturday evening at the Scotiabank Centre.

It will be an exciting night for the team, who have been itching to play for their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mooseheads president Brian Urquhart.

While they’ve held some pre-season games already, it’s the first time since the pandemic that the game will be at full capacity.

“We’ve had some players that have been here playing their second year with us, they’ve never really experienced the true Mooseheads experience with all the faithful fans in the building,” he told Global News Morning.

“They’re very excited to get out on the ice and hear the cheers from the fans and I’m sure the fans are excited to give them cheers.”

Story continues below advertisement

People who attend the game are required to bring proof of vaccination and must wear their masks in the stands, except when eating or drinking.

Read more: QMJHL stares down another turbulent season

Urquhart said he expects Mooseheads fans, who have stuck with the team throughout the pandemic, will take the public health restrictions in stride.

“They’ve just been tremendous through it all. I expect nothing less on Saturday night,” he said.

“They’ve been able to adapt, and the patience and understanding they’ve shown throughout this process and sticking with their team — not that it was ever a question before, but no-one is questioning their loyalty to the Mooseheads, that’s for sure.”

The Mooseheads will officially kick off the 2021-22 season Friday evening during an away game with the Cape Breton Eagles.

— with files from Graeme Benjamin