‘We want true action’: Londoners mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Over 1,000 people came out to Dundas Place in London, Ont., on Thursday night to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as well as Orange Shirt Day.

The new federal statutory holiday was introduced by the Canadian government over the summer and is drawn from one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls To Action, a report that was filed in 2015.

It also coincides with the annual Orange Shirt Day, which encourages the wearing of an orange shirt to honour the survivors of Canada’s residential school system, as well as the thousands of Indigenous children who never made it home.

In London, the day was marked with several events, including an evening Indigenous pop-up market and Indigenous knowledge share at Dundas Place, hosted by the organizers of the Turtle Island Healing Walk.

“Focusing on the words, truth and reconciliation and when you look up the definition of those, it’s pretty straight forward and I think we can all continue to take these steps forward,” said Elyssa Rose, organizer of the Turtle Island Healing Walk.

Rose said after the success of the Turtle Island Healing Walk back in July, which occurred less than two months after hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools were discovered, they wanted to continue “healing.”

Over 10,000 people gathered in Victoria Park on July 1, 2021, to join the Turtle Island Healing Walk on Canada Day to honour the Indigenous children found in unmarked graves at former residential schools.

“Reconciliation needs to start with the non-indigenous population,” said Adrian Chrisjohn, Chief of the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

“You need to take this day and reflect and think about your children when you’re thinking of our children.”

Speaking to the people at Dundas Place, Chrisjohn spoke about the importance of remembering the issues First Nations still face, like lack of access to clean drinking water and the need for proper internet connectivity on reserves for children doing school.

“We don’t need another apology from the Catholic Church, from the prime minister, or the premier. We have heard that, we are done with that. We want true reconciliation, we want true action, we want a plan. Let us be a part of that.”

Jingle dress dancers are performing at the Indigenous pop-up market and Indigenous knowledge share happening right now on Dundas Place @AM980News #TruthandReconciliationDay #ldnont pic.twitter.com/UyqpO6sG2W — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) October 1, 2021

Speaking to those in attendance Skye Antone, a jingle dress dancer from Oneida Nation fo the Thames reflected on the 10,000 who came out to show their support in July.

“It has been hard especially when they first found 215 kids in Kamloops, B.C., and every moment after I have been thinking about this.”

“We understood what was going on within the residential schools but we never knew the extent, and we knew about the children that did not make it home, and having the support behind us was just overwhelming,” Antone said.

Since the initial discovery of 215 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, First Nations across Canada reported the uncovering of more than 1,300 unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.

“Today is a day we need to remember what happened to those children in the residential schools because every child matters,” said London Mayor Ed Holder.

Holder reflected on his own loss as a parent and emphasized the importance of not seeing this day as a holiday but as a “holy day.”

“Our community will be stronger because we care enough to take care of our little ones, those who are able to less case for themselves and for each other,” Holder said.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

with files from Andrew Graham